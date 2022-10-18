Army places full confidence in Pakistan’s robust security of nuclear assets

Pakistan's armed forces have placed full confidence in Pakistan’s robust nuclear command and control structure as well as security arrangements related to the country’s strategic assets, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 252nd Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ, the ISPR said, adding that the meeting took a “comprehensive review of the prevailing internal and external security situation and operational preparedness” of the army.

"As a responsible nuclear weapon state, Pakistan has taken all measures necessary to strengthen its nuclear security regime, at par with international best practices, forum was informed," the ISPR said.

"Forum was apprised on army’s assistance to civil administration for relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood affected areas and post flood situation particularly in Sindh and Balochistan," the press release added.

While expressing satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the formations, the COAS reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the motherland against all threats.

US says ‘confident’ of Pakistan’s ability to secure nukes

The statement by the army’s top brass comes after US President Joe Biden said that Pakistan may be one of the most dangerous nations in the world as it has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.

During his speech at a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception on Thursday, Biden spoke about Russia and China.

Biden says Pakistan 'may be one of the most dangerous nations in the world'

"Did anybody think we’d be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan?"

How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what’s going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," he further stated.

The president further said that while there is a lot going on in the world, ''there’s also enormous opportunities for the United States to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century''.

Later, in a statement on Monday, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said that Washington had confidence in Pakistan’s ability to control its nuclear arsenal.

“The United States is confident of Pakistan’s commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

“The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests and, more broadly, the US values our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan,” he said.