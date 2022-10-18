AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
Oct 18, 2022
UAE’s Meiyappan takes first hat-trick at T20 World Cup

AFP Published 18 Oct, 2022 02:54pm
GEELONG: Karthik Meiyappan of the United Arab Emirates took the first hat-trick of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia on Tuesday, stunning Sri Lanka in their first-round match in Geelong.

Asian champions Sri Lanka were motoring at 117-2 in the 15th over when the leg-break bowler struck, removing Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and skipper Dasun Shanaka in successive balls. Rajapaksa was caught in the deep, Asalanka caught behind and Shanaka clean-bowled.

Netherlands edge closer to World Cup Super 12 with tense Namibia win

The 22-year-old became just the fifth bowler to snare a hat-trick at a T20 World Cup and the first for his country.

He ended with figures of 3-19 off his four overs.

