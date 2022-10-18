AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Windies need ‘complete game’ in must-win Zimbabwe match: Holder

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2022 12:03pm
Follow us

All-rounder Jason Holder said West Indies must improve in all departments of their game in a must-win contest against Zimbabwe on Wednesday if they are to get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track following their stunning defeat by Scotland.

The Caribbean side, who won the event in 2012 and 2016, crashed to a 42-run loss in their opening Group B match and know they must beat Zimbabwe in Hobart to have a realistic chance of making it to the Super 12 stage.

Former test and 50-overs captain Holder was the only shining light for West Indies, top scoring for his side with a 38 and picking up two wickets. “We were all disappointed with the performance that we had yesterday,” Holder told reporters on Tuesday.

“But I think the most important thing for us to do is to come together even tighter now and try to find solutions.”

Zimbabwe made a strong start to their campaign with a 31-run win over Ireland and Holder expected a highly competitive match.

“I think we’ve got what it takes to win this competition within our dressing room,” Holder added. “But there’s no point in just having the talent. We’ve got to produce it.

“Execution is the name of the game. So more or less we just need to find a way to put it together, not only put it together in the batting front but a complete game.”

Namibia win toss, bat against Netherlands at T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe opener Regis Chakabva said they had to beware of a West Indies backlash and that his team would have to stick to their game plan to succeed.

“West Indies are a force to be reckoned with, and they’ll be hungry tomorrow to put in a big fight, and we know they’re going to bring a big fight,” said Chakabva, who dons the wicketkeeping gloves for Zimbabwe.

“We just have to also try and make sure we play our best cricket on the day and hopefully that we come out on top.”

West Indies Jason Holder Zimbabwe T20 World Cup T20 World Cup in Australia

Comments

1000 characters

Windies need ‘complete game’ in must-win Zimbabwe match: Holder

Shahzeb Khan murder case: Supreme Court acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others

Army places full confidence in Pakistan’s robust security of nuclear assets

UAE energy minister: OPEC+ output cut was correct decision, no politics behind it

Oil prices fall on fears of economic slowdown

President Alvi files reference in Supreme Court on Reko Diq

India cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body

ECP again postpones local government elections in Karachi

PTI files reference seeking CEC's removal

Dozens of LNG-laden ships queue off Europe’s coasts unable to unload

Benzema wins Ballon d'Or as Putellas retains women's prize

Read more stories