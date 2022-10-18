AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese stocks end higher as Wall Street, US futures rally

Reuters Published October 18, 2022 Updated October 18, 2022 12:37pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, supported by strong overnight Wall Street performance and positive indications from US futures markets. The Nikkei index rose as much as 1.7% in early trade.

But the index pared some gains and fell below the 27,000 psychological barrier, before rebounding and closing up 1.42% at 27,156.14.

The broader Topix rose 1.16%. “There is the fact that US stocks were up yesterday (Monday), but futures have also risen sharply — for example the Dow Jones,” said Yutaka Miura, a senior equities analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Dow Jones e-mini futures were up 1.42% when markets closed in Japan.

“I think the buying has been driven in anticipation of stocks rising on Wall Street this evening,” Miura said, pointing to similarly strong performance in markets like South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Every sector on the Nikkei advanced, except energy and utilities.

Tokyo Gas Co Ltd was the biggest loser, down 0.98%. Of the index’s 225 constituents, 188 advanced, 34 fell, and three traded flat.

Online healthcare services provider M3 Inc was the best performer in the Nikkei, rising 5.56%.

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd was next, gaining 5.05% after announcing a 150 billion yen ($1.01 billion) share buyback program.

Tokyo stocks end lower

Transportation shares continued to perform well following last week’s relaxing of border restrictions for tourists. East Japan Railway Co gained 2.1%, and Topix airline stocks were up 1.51%. Tech stocks were firm. Sharp Corp rose 4.98% and precision motors manufacturer Nidec Corp gained 3.34%.

“I think Japanese stocks are more influenced by overseas factors than domestic,” Miura said, pointing to this week’s upcoming earnings reports from US companies like Goldman Sachs , Tesla, and Netflix.

“There’s a possibility that earnings announcements could be an important factor this week,” he said.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese stocks end higher as Wall Street, US futures rally

Shahzeb Khan murder case: Supreme Court acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others

Army places full confidence in Pakistan’s robust security of nuclear assets

UAE energy minister: OPEC+ output cut was correct decision, no politics behind it

Oil prices fall on fears of economic slowdown

President Alvi files reference in Supreme Court on Reko Diq

India cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body

ECP again postpones local government elections in Karachi

PTI files reference seeking CEC's removal

Dozens of LNG-laden ships queue off Europe’s coasts unable to unload

Benzema wins Ballon d'Or as Putellas retains women's prize

Read more stories