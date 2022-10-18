Dar apprises ITFC CEO of macroeconomic situation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar met in Washington DC with Eng Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO Islamic Trade Finance Corporation. The minister apprised him of the current macroeconomic situation of the country. He appreciated the support of ITFC to Pakistan and discussed ways and means to further strengthen cooperation with ITFC, says a press release received here Monday from Washington (DC).

The Finance Minister in his meeting with Andrew Torre, Regional President, Visa reiterated that attracting the US foreign investments in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy was the government’s top priority. The government was focused on creating a business friendly environment and would welcome all suggestions.

The Finance Minister briefed Pakistani media, based in Washington, regarding Pakistan’s commitment to implement the ongoing program and the Government’s economic priorities.

IMF, bilateral donors: Dar seeks more policy support for country

On the sidelines, the delegation members held a meeting with the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) and discussed different modalities as well as financial products for enhancing its exposure in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister was leading Pakistan’s delegation in the IMF/World Bank’s 2022 annual meetings being held in Washington DC. Other delegates include Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Minister of State for Finance & Revenue, Jameel Ahmed, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Finance Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Economic Affairs Division and Ali Tahir, Additional Secretary, Finance Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022