AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Dar apprises ITFC CEO of macroeconomic situation

Press Release Published October 18, 2022 Updated October 18, 2022 09:43am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar met in Washington DC with Eng Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO Islamic Trade Finance Corporation. The minister apprised him of the current macroeconomic situation of the country. He appreciated the support of ITFC to Pakistan and discussed ways and means to further strengthen cooperation with ITFC, says a press release received here Monday from Washington (DC).

The Finance Minister in his meeting with Andrew Torre, Regional President, Visa reiterated that attracting the US foreign investments in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy was the government’s top priority. The government was focused on creating a business friendly environment and would welcome all suggestions.

The Finance Minister briefed Pakistani media, based in Washington, regarding Pakistan’s commitment to implement the ongoing program and the Government’s economic priorities.

IMF, bilateral donors: Dar seeks more policy support for country

On the sidelines, the delegation members held a meeting with the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) and discussed different modalities as well as financial products for enhancing its exposure in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister was leading Pakistan’s delegation in the IMF/World Bank’s 2022 annual meetings being held in Washington DC. Other delegates include Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Minister of State for Finance & Revenue, Jameel Ahmed, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Finance Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Economic Affairs Division and Ali Tahir, Additional Secretary, Finance Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy Ishaq Dar finance minister ITFC Eng Hani Salem Sonbol US foreign investments

Comments

1000 characters

Dar apprises ITFC CEO of macroeconomic situation

Shahzeb Khan murder case: Supreme Court acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others

Army places full confidence in Pakistan’s robust security of nuclear assets

UAE energy minister: OPEC+ output cut was correct decision, no politics behind it

Oil prices fall on fears of economic slowdown

President Alvi files reference in Supreme Court on Reko Diq

India cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body

ECP again postpones local government elections in Karachi

PTI files reference seeking CEC's removal

Dozens of LNG-laden ships queue off Europe’s coasts unable to unload

Benzema wins Ballon d'Or as Putellas retains women's prize

Read more stories