Kharge, veteran of India’s Congress, expected to win leadership race

BALLARI, (India): Members of India’s opposition Congress party voted on Monday to elect its first head in nearly 25 years from outside the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty of leaders, with a veteran loyal to the family expected to win.

Results are due on Wednesday in the battered party’s bid to revamp itself after losing the last two general elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party, despite the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia.