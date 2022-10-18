Court rejects FIA’s plea for extension inphysical remand of Swati

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday turned down the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s request to extend the physical remand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Azam Khan Swati in a case registered against him over his alleged controversial tweet and sent him to jail.

Swati was produced by the FIA before the Sessions Court of Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Shabbir, after the expiry of his one-day physical remand. The court after hearing the arguments sent Swati to jail on judicial remand. At the start of the hearing, the FIA prosecutor requested the court for granting three-day physical remand of the senator as the accused is not cooperating with the investigators.

