AGL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.9%)
ANL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
EPCL 57.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.11%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.59%)
HUMNL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.16%)
OGDC 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.17%)
PAEL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.6%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.72%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.05%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
TREET 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.02%)
UNITY 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.88%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 15,764 Decreased By -189.9 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,755 Decreased By -193.1 (-0.46%)
KSE30 15,424 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka to host Afghanistan for ODIs

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2022 06:39pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan will travel to Sri Lanka for three one-day internationals in November, soon after the T20 World Cup in Australia ends, the island nation’s cricket board said on Monday.

The minnows of cricket in Asia, Afghanistan “will arrive in Sri Lanka on November 22”, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

The series was initially scheduled for February 2023 but “was shifted to the new schedule as the international cricket calendars of the two nations enabled the change”, it added.

The teams will play three matches on November 25, 27 and 30 in the city of Kandy.

Sri Lanka were surprise Asia Cup winners in September after defeating fancied opponents Pakistan and India in the Twenty20 format.

Afghanistan too have put up spirited displays with some young and exciting cricketers in the game’s shortest format in the last few months.

The ODI series is seen as preparation on the road to the World Cup in the longer white-ball format, which will be hosted by powerhouse India in 2023.

Cricket Afghanistan Sri Lanka

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka to host Afghanistan for ODIs

4th successive decline: rupee settles at 218.89 against US dollar

Court grants interim bail to Imran till Oct 31 in prohibited funding case

Dar optimistic of Pakistan’s exit from FATF’s grey-list

Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N’s general election campaign: Rana Sanaullah

Indus Motor vows to launch Corolla Cross in Pakistan next year

Bankrupt Sri Lanka slashes fuel prices

Pakistan's power generation cost up nearly 46% YoY in Sep as production declines

Oil rises as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

Saudi defends oil policy in face of US charges

Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

Read more stories