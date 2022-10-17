AGL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.9%)
ANL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
EPCL 57.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.11%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.59%)
HUMNL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.16%)
OGDC 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.17%)
PAEL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.6%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.72%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.05%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
TREET 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.02%)
UNITY 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.88%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 15,764 Decreased By -189.9 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,755 Decreased By -193.1 (-0.46%)
KSE30 15,424 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bankrupt Sri Lanka slashes fuel prices

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2022 05:43pm
Follow us

COLOMBO: Crisis-hit Sri Lanka slashed fuel prices on Monday, the second cut in as many weeks, after the World Bank warned that the economy will shrink an unprecedented 9.2 percent this year.

The energy ministry said the price of petrol will be reduced by 40 rupees to 370 rupees ($1.02) a litre from Monday night after a similar 10 percent reduction earlier this month.

But the price of regular petrol is still twice the amount before the start of the crisis last year while diesel is three and a half times more than what it was in December 2021.

Earlier this year motorists spent weeks to get fuel, contributing to weeks of protests that forced president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country in July and quit.

The wait at the pumps has reduced to a few hours in recent weeks, but fuel is still strictly rationed because of an enduring shortage of dollars needed to pay for essential imports.

Public transport also ground to a halt due to a lack of diesel but now services are almost back to normal, although many fares – in common with soaring prices for other services and goods – have doubled.

Sri Lanka president, Chinese minister discuss debt restructuring

Official annual inflation rates are running at close to 70 percent.

The latest lowering of petrol and diesel came after the World Bank warned that the economic contraction will be worse than the 8.7 percent forecast by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The World Bank in its latest country update published last week said the economy will continue to shrink next year too. It expects a 4.2 percent contraction next year.

In addition to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war, Sri Lanka’s worst crisis since independence is also partly blamed on the sharp tax cuts announced by Rajapaksa after he came to power in November 2019.

The crisis forced the government to default on its $51 billion foreign debt in April.

Rajapaksa’s successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has overturned some of the tax cuts and introduced new revenue measures.

The International Monetary Fund has tentatively approved a four-year, $2.9 billion bailout.

But the package is subject to an agreement with creditors including China, Sri Lanka’s biggest creditor, as well as to contain inflation and tackle corruption.

World Bank Sri Lanka fuel prices

Comments

1000 characters
samir sardana Oct 17, 2022 07:38pm
PETROL IN PAKISTAN IS RS 230/LITRE,AND IN INDIA IS RS 100 BOTH IS WELL OVER 1 USD SRI LANKA IS 370 - WHICH IS EXACTLY, I USD SO PAKISTAN AND INDIA,SHOULD CUT MUCH MORE ! CUTTING PETROL, IN LIGHT OF RATES IN INDIA AND PAKISTAN, IS NOT WISE RUSSIA WILL GO ON,TILL AT LEAST,END OF WINTER ! UNTIL COMMODITY RATES FALL - THERE IS NO HOPE,FOR LANKA ! BETTER TO KILL CONSUMER LOCOMOTION,AND WORK FROM HOME - BY KEEPING FUEL RATES, AT LEAST AT PAR, WITH PAKISTAN ! dindooohindoo
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Bankrupt Sri Lanka slashes fuel prices

4th successive decline: rupee settles at 218.89 against US dollar

Court grants interim bail to Imran till Oct 31 in prohibited funding case

Dar optimistic of Pakistan’s exit from FATF’s grey-list

Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N’s general election campaign: Rana Sanaullah

Indus Motor vows to launch Corolla Cross in Pakistan next year

Pakistan's power generation cost up nearly 46% YoY in Sep as production declines

Oil rises as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

Saudi defends oil policy in face of US charges

Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

Read more stories