AGL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.9%)
ANL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
EPCL 57.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.11%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.59%)
HUMNL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.16%)
OGDC 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.17%)
PAEL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.6%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.72%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.05%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
TREET 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.02%)
UNITY 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.88%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 15,764 Decreased By -189.9 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,755 Decreased By -193.1 (-0.46%)
KSE30 15,424 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Raza leads Zimbabwe to win over Ireland in T20 World Cup opener

AFP Published October 17, 2022 Updated October 17, 2022 05:58pm
Follow us

HOBART: Sikandar Raza smashed 82 off 48 balls to set up a convincing 31-run victory for Zimbabwe in their opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup against Ireland on Monday.

Zimbabwe lost three early wickets after being invited to bat first in Hobart, but Raza put on key partnerships to guide the team to 174-7 in Hobart.

Returning paceman Blessing Muzarabani took three wickets as Zimbabwe restricted Ireland to 143-9.

Zimbabwe are on track to make the Super 12 after winning the first of their three matches in round one.

Scotland stun two-time champions West Indies at T20 World Cup

Raza set the tone for the team’s domination after he put on attacking stands with Sean Williams and then Milton Shumba.

Ireland pace spearhead Josh Little got Regis Chakabva for nought with the second ball of the match and then dismissed Wesley Madhevere for 22.

Raza took nine balls to get going as he smashed Curtis Campher for two sixes in the ninth over and kept up the attack despite losing partners along the way.

He fell on the last ball of the innings off Mark Adair after hitting five fours and five sixes.

Ireland were never in the chase after losing their top four for just 22 runs inside four overs with pace bowler Richard Ngarava and Muzarabani sharing the spoils.

Campher, who made 27, and George Dockrell attempted to revive the chase in their stand of 42.

But Raza broke through with his off spin, dismissing Dockrell for 24.

Campher departed soon after and the Irish batting fizzled, despite cameos by Gareth Delany (24) and Barry McCarthy (22 not out).

Tendai Chatara finished with two wickets, missing out on a hat-trick.

Zimbabwe Ireland T20 World Cup Twenty20 World Cup Andy Balbirnie Josh Little

Comments

1000 characters

Raza leads Zimbabwe to win over Ireland in T20 World Cup opener

4th successive decline: rupee settles at 218.89 against US dollar

Court grants interim bail to Imran till Oct 31 in prohibited funding case

Dar optimistic of Pakistan’s exit from FATF’s grey-list

Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N’s general election campaign: Rana Sanaullah

Indus Motor vows to launch Corolla Cross in Pakistan next year

Bankrupt Sri Lanka slashes fuel prices

Pakistan's power generation cost up nearly 46% YoY in Sep as production declines

Oil rises as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

Saudi defends oil policy in face of US charges

Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

Read more stories