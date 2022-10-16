Ronaldo handed Man Utd start after 700th club goal

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Manchester United team for the clash against Newcastle at Old Trafford on Sunday – just his second start of the Premier League season.

The Portuguese superstar, who scored his first league goal of the season in last week’s 2-1 win against Everton, has largely been limited to a substitute role in the English top flight under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The goal at Goodison Park was the 700th club goal of his career.

Ten Hag made four changes to the United line-up from the side he fielded at Everton, bringing in Ronaldo, Fred, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho.

Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial dropped out.

United are fifth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of Newcastle.