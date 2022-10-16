By-polls to 8 NA, 3 Punjab PA seats today

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: As many as 100 candidates are in run for a total of 11 legislative seats; eight National Assembly’s and three Punjab Assembly’s— falling in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtun-khwa and Sindh—with 747 polling stations marked as highly sensitive and 694 as sensitive—in the by-elections scheduled today (Sunday).

The number of voters registered in the 11 constituencies is 488,000 comprising of 2,460,000 male and 2,028,000 female voters, according to the data issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The number of polling stations in these constituencies is 2,935 comprising of 1,416 combined polling stations (for male and female voters), 806 polling stations for male and 713 for female voters, the data suggests.

Some 747 of these polling stations are highly sensitive and 694 sensitive from the security point of view, according to ECP.

The number of polling booths in these polling stations is counted at 9,869 comprising of 5,294 male and 4,575 female booths.

On Friday, the electoral body notified the deployment of Frontier Constabulary as first-tier responder outside the polling stations from October 15 to 17. Pakistan Rangers (Punjab and Sindh), and Frontier Corps (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) would serve as Quick Response Force (QRF) for the second-tier security and Pakistan Army was assigned third-tier security as QRF under Article 220 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the notification stated.

This article provides that it shall be the duty of all executive authorities in the federation and in the provinces to assist the ECP in the discharge of its functions.

By-elections are scheduled in NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-157 Multan, NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi, PP-139 Sheikhupura, PP-209 Khanewal and PP-241 Bahawalnagar.

Barring NA-157, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is contesting elections against his political rivals on all the remaining seven NA seats. Gohar Bano Qureshi, the daughter of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, is contesting by-election from NA-157 against Ali Musa Gillani, the son of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The by-polls were originally scheduled on 12 seats; nine NA and three PA, before the Interior Ministry recently approached the ECP with the request to postpone the polls on all the 12 seats citing terror threats and engagements of the law enforcement agencies in flood relief operations. The ECP postponed the by-election in NA-45 Kurram only, deciding to hold these polls on the remaining 11 seats as per routine.

The Interior Ministry again wrote a letter to the electoral body on Thursday with the advice to hold the by-elections “cautiously”, citing serious terror threats.

Earlier this month, the ECP said that it demanded 600 million rupees from federal government to hold October 16 (today’s) by-elections but the required amount of funds was released— cautioning that the conduct of by-elections would not be possible if funds were not released timely.

The matter involving the delay in the release of funds was taken up with Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Finance Ministry, said a statement issued then— after an ECP meeting. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is contesting by-elections on seven out of eight constituencies of the National Assembly.

A spokesman of the ECP said that Chief Election Commissioner has contacted Chief Secretaries and IGs of KP, Punjab and Sindh for making foolproof arrangements for the by-elections.

Moreover, all the polling material including ballot papers, boxes and polling bags have been despatched to the relevant destinations amid tight security. Returning Officers office is also engaged in the distribution of the polling material.

The political parties and the candidates must follow the provision of law and exercise self-restraint so polls could be held in peaceful manner on October 16, 2022. Legal action would be taken against those political leaders and parties on violating the rule, the ECP spokesman said.

