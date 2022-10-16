AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.59%)
AVN 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.01%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.51%)
EPCL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
FCCL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
FFL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
GTECH 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.64%)
HUMNL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.39%)
MLCF 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
OGDC 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.59%)
PAEL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
TPL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
TREET 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
TRG 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.95%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
WAVES 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
BR100 4,222 Decreased By -8.3 (-0.2%)
BR30 15,954 Decreased By -48.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,949 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.33%)
KSE30 15,534 Decreased By -70.3 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Swati’s physical remand extended for one day

Fazal Sher Published 16 Oct, 2022 03:53am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A local court, Saturday, extended the physical remand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Azam Khan Swati in a case registered against him over his alleged controversial tweet.

Swati was produced by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) before the sessions’ court of senior Civil Judge Muhammad Shabbir, after expiry of his two days physical remand.

The FIA prosecutor, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, and Swati’s counsel Babar Awan appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the judge inquired about the case file. The FIA prosecutor submitted the case before the court and requested the court to grant an eight-day extension in Swati’s physical remand. Judge Shabbir asked: “I have read the file. What did the FIA do in the two-day remand?”

The prosecutor argued before the court that the phone through the accused posted the tweet and other devices were yet to be recovered. “We have to trace the person who is behind the suspect and tweets against the army,” the prosecutor further told the court.

He said that the accused tweeted from his verified account and the case was registered against him under sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (Peca). The “choice of words” in Swati’s tweet was wrong, he said. “You can see the wounds on Swati’s body. The doctors at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital are not being allowed to write anything,” he added.

The court, after hearing arguments from both the parties, reserved its verdict on the FIA’s plea for some time.

Later, while announcing its verdict, the court extended Swati’s physical remand for one day.

FIA Azam Khan Swati PTI Raja Rizwan Abbasi

Comments

1000 characters

Swati’s physical remand extended for one day

Dar calls for greater support from IMF, multilateral donors

Biden has ‘no plans’ to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit: US official

Most Gulf bourses in red on falling oil prices; Egypt stocks jump

Oman says OPEC+ decisions based on purely economic considerations

‘Historic day’ as Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup opener

Iran prison fire kills four, injures 61 as protests persist

Netherlands edge UAE in low-scoring T20 World Cup thriller

By-polls to 8 NA, 3 Punjab PA seats tomorrow: PTI’s prospects still bright?

Russia says 11 killed in 'terrorist' attack at military site

PPIB willing to revive 330MW SEL project

Read more stories