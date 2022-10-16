AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
PIA further cuts fare for flights to China

Published 16 Oct, 2022 03:53am
BEIJING: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has further cut down its fare in order to facilitate students and other passengers travelling from Pakistan to China with immediate effect.

“Now, ex-Pakistan fare for students with taxes will be around Rs 248,000 while ex-Pakistan fare for other passengers will be around RMB 10,000,” said official sources here on Saturday.

Last month, the national flag carrier had offered a discount from 10 percent to 15 percent and an additional seven percent discount on surcharge for students wishing to travel between Pakistan and China.

Currently, PIA is operating two weekly flights on Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad and Islamabad-Xian-Beijing-Islamabad routes.

Pakistani students who wish to join their studies at Chinese educational institutes and other passengers planning to travel to China can benefit from the new discount.

A large number of Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities could not return to China following Covid-19 travel restrictions. They are planning to come back to China to join offline classes as the Chinese authorities have allowed them to return.

