Hong Kong stocks close with more losses

AFP Published October 13, 2022 Updated October 13, 2022 02:14pm
Photo: AFP
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended their losing streak Thursday as global markets dropped ahead of US inflation data, which comes as traders fear further interest rate hikes that could dip the economy into recession.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.89 percent, or 311.92 points, to 16,389.11.

China, Hong Kong stocks languish near recent lows on COVID policy woes

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.30 percent, or 9.15 points, to 3,016.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.25 percent, or 4.74 points, to 1,934.28. AFP

