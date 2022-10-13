AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (4.39%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
FCCL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
FLYNG 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-6.62%)
MLCF 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
OGDC 76.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
PAEL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.19%)
TPL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
TREET 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
BR100 4,224 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -340.9 (-2.07%)
KSE100 42,007 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,570 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thar coal project to start generating 1,320MW by Dec, says minister

Naveed Butt Published 13 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Wednesday said the Thar Coal Power project would start generating 1,320 MW of electricity by December this year, whereas, the total potential to generate power in Thar is 3,640 MW.

“Another 1,320 MW Thar Coal Power project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would start generation before the next summer which would help double electricity generation to 2,640 MW.

As many as 660 MW of electricity had already been supplied to the National Grid since 2019 through local Thar Coal,” the minister said while responding to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly regarding inflated electricity bills.

Answering a supplementary question, the minister said that the government has provided a relief of Rs65 billion to the electricity consumers by waiving off Fuel Adjustment Charges in the last two months (August and September).

He said that the government has given relief of Rs37 billion in August, Rs15 billion in September, and Rs13.3 billion to the flood-affected people. He said that the government gave relief to consumers of flood-affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that fuel adjustment charges have been reduced from 9.89 rupees to only 22 paisas per unit in the month of August.

He added the government has exempted the agriculture tube wells. According to government policy, the minister said that the government has decided not to use imported fuel for electricity generation to reduce the production cost. He said the government will now focus on producing electricity through indigenous resources such as solar, wind, hydel, nuclear, and Thar coal.

After discussing the calling attention notice, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf referred it to the concerned standing committee for further discussion.

Earlier, responding to a question during question hour in the House, Parliamentary Secretary on National Food Security and Research Ahmad Raza Maneka said that the government has allocated a huge fund to provide subsidised seeds to farmers in flood-affected areas of the country.

The members of the House, Ghous Bux Mahar, Moeen Wattoo, Nawab Sher, and others raised many questions about the research on seeds and latest technology for the agriculture sector. They also raised the question that the government should announce wheat price particularly in Punjab before cultivation of wheat crop. The parliamentary secretary said the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council is imparting scientific knowledge to farmers to enhance agriculture production.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CPEC electricity bills Khurram Dastgir Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Thar coal project

Comments

1000 characters

Thar coal project to start generating 1,320MW by Dec, says minister

Losses caused by floods: Sherry reveals World Bank’s estimate

Money laundering case: PM, son acquitted

Supply of power to 5 export-oriented sectors: Govt to arrange Rs100bn from FY23 budget

300MW Gwadar power plant project: Crucial note not forwarded to PM

‘KES shares deal’: SECP puts out feelers

PSO wins arbitration case against Gunvor

Putin moots gas hub in Turkey with Nord Stream supplies

Documenting economy, broadening tax base: AGP expresses concern over FBR’s failure

Govt will borrow over Rs7trn during Q2FY23

Foreign funding case: Imran Khan granted protective bail

Read more stories