KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 16.870 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,798. Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 5.347 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 4.311 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.877 billion), Silver (PKR 1.123 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.115 billion), DJ (PKR 970.875 million), Natural Gas (PKR 484.722 million), SP 500 (PKR 332.113 million), Platinum (PKR 150.078 million), Copper (PKR 88.578 million), Brent (PKR 57.749 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 11.536 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 11 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 19.111 million were traded.

