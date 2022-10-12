AGL 6.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.58%)
AVN 81.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (3.95%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.75%)
FCCL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.71%)
LOTCHEM 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.21%)
MLCF 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
PAEL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.1%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
TREET 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.93%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WAVES 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 34.6 (0.82%)
BR30 16,173 Decreased By -265 (-1.61%)
KSE100 42,072 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,598 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russians fleeing Putin’s call-up sail to South Korea, most refused entry

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 10:13am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SEOUL: Desperate to avoid military call-up to fight in Ukraine, more than 20 Russians have sailed in yachts from North Pacific ports to South Korea, but most have been refused entry, according to a media report.

There has been an exodus of conscription-age men from Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation on Sept. 21, but most fled by road, rail and air to Europe, and neighbouring former Soviet Union countries, like Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

On Tuesday, South Korean broadcaster KBS reported that at least 21 Russians had arrived aboard yachts at ports in the south of the country, but only two had been granted entry, while others were refused as authorities deemed their purpose “ambiguous”.

A yacht with five Russian men aboard departed on Tuesday from the South Korean island of Ulleung, having arrived there on Sept. 30 after sailing from the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, a coast guard official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Putin vows more ‘severe’ attacks after Russian missiles batter Ukraine

The official said the yacht was “taking cover from bad weather” and the people aboard had received food and other aid, but he declined to specify why they were not granted entry, referring immigration-related queries to the justice ministry.

KBS reported that three yachts had docked in the southeastern port city of Pohang over the past several days, mostly carrying Russian men in their 20-30s.

One of the yachts had nine Russian men and one woman aboard, while a smaller vessel had four men aboard, it said.

An official at Pohang’s coast guard declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

A justice ministry official said he did not have details about the yacht cases, but Russians are in general allowed to enter the country without a visa as long as they obtain prior approval via South Korea’s electronic travel authorisation system.

south korea Russia Ukraine Russia’s war in Ukraine North Pacific ports Putin's

Comments

1000 characters

Russians fleeing Putin’s call-up sail to South Korea, most refused entry

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

PM Shehbaz departs for Kazakhstan to attend CICA summit

Oil prices fall as dollar gains, US inflation data in spotlight

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

Dollar at 24-year peak to yen after US yields jump; sterling choppy

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Read more stories