July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

ISLAMABAD: A decline of around 13 percent has been recorded in non-tax revenue in the first month of the current fiscal year with collection decreasing to Rs40.822 billion in July 2022 from Rs46.927 billion in July 2021.

Sources in the Finance Ministry said that collection in petroleum levy in July 2022 was Rs4.349 billion as opposed to Rs4.8 billion for the same month of last fiscal year.

Sources said that mark-up on account of the PSEs and others declined to Rs959 million in July 2022 from Rs 8.137 billion for the same month a year before, whereas, there was no collection on account of dividend in July 2022 against Rs496 million for the same month a year before.

Profit of Post Office and PTA was increased to Rs12.976 billion in July 2022 from Rs6.559 billion in July 2021, defence increased to Rs724 million in the first month of the current fiscal year from Rs656 million for the same month of last fiscal year, passport fee collection was increased to Rs1.75 billion during the period under review from Rs617 million and collection on account of discount retained on crude price was increased to Rs1.3 billion from Rs1.1 billion.

Low consumption of MS, HSD: Jul-Aug PDL collection shortfall stands at Rs93bn

However, collection on account of royalties on oil and gas decreased to Rs6.7 billion in July 2022 from Rs10.03 billion for the same month of last fiscal year, gas infrastructure development cess to Rs721 million from Rs1.2 billion for the same month a year before and other taxes(ICT) to Rs1.2 billion from Rs1.3 billion.

Windfall levy against crude oil was increased to Rs1.6 billion from Rs592 million, natural gas development surcharge increased to Rs2.9 billion in July 2022 from Rs1.95 billion for the same month a year before. Other taxes collection was increased to Rs1.531 billion during the period under review from Rs1.184 billion, petroleum levy on LPG collection has decreased to Rs290 million in 2022 from Rs300 million in 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022