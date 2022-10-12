AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 80.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.55%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
EFERT 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
EPCL 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.91%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
GTECH 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.4%)
LOTCHEM 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.62%)
MLCF 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
PRL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
TREET 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
WAVES 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,232 Increased By 33.5 (0.8%)
BR30 16,219 Decreased By -218.7 (-1.33%)
KSE100 41,998 Decreased By -157.1 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,545 Decreased By -78 (-0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton prices decline further

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2022 05:46am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,300 per maund.

The local cotton market on remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at RS 17,000 per maund, 800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 2400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 700 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund and 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 302 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Cotton prices cotton market Karachi Cotton Association Naseem Usman rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton prices decline further

Pakistan urgently needs debt relief: UN

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Spot coal bidding: Chinese firm wants revised mechanism

Dar leaves for US to hold negotiations with IMF, World Bank

NESPAK: PM okays BoD reconstitution

Read more stories