Cotton prices decline further

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,300 per maund.

The local cotton market on remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at RS 17,000 per maund, 800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 2400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 700 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund and 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 302 per kg.

