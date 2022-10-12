AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
Oct 12, 2022
Pakistan

Pakistan Navy, PMSA ships visit Kuwait, Iraq and Bahrain

Press Release Published 12 Oct, 2022 05:46am
KARACHI: Pakistan Navy flotilla comprising Pakistan Navy Ship HAIBAT and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Ship BASOL visited Kuwait, Iraq and Bahrain during overseas deployment.

On arrival at host countries, Pakistan Navy ships were received by senior representatives of Pakistani embassies and officials of host navies. The Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of ships called on high level military leadership of the host countries.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interest and cooperation in maritime security, ship-building capability of Pakistan and training opportunities in PN including sea training were discussed. Mission Commander conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of host countries in general and host navies in particular.

The flag showing missions of PN ships included to explore various avenues of cooperation in domains of maritime security and operational interoperability. At harbour, cross ship visits by naval personnel and training facilities were exhibited for familiarization.

The port calls of PN and PMSA Ships to Kuwait, Iraq and Bahrain will provide opportunity to further enhance existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations among friendly countries.

pakistan navy Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi PMSA maritime security ship building

