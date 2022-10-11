AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.56%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.23%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.98%)
EPCL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.57%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.09%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.76%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
WAVES 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -61.8 (-1.45%)
BR30 16,438 Decreased By -262.5 (-1.57%)
KSE100 42,155 Decreased By -56.2 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,623 Decreased By -266.6 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares hit over one-week low as recession worries weigh

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2022 09:22pm
Follow us

European shares fell for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, as investors fretted about the prospects of a global economic downturn and corporate profits being squeezed by rising interest rates as central banks step up their fight against inflation.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index closed down 0.6%, hitting an over one-week low.

The index has dropped 3.7% in the past five sessions, with equity markets on edge as data points to strength in the U.S. labour market and Federal Reserve policymakers stay hawkish, fuelling fears of aggressive interest rate hikes pushing the economy into a recession.

Adding to recession worries, the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast for 2023, warning that conditions could worsen significantly next year.

Also weighing on sentiment was news that Shanghai and other cities in China had stepped up testing and put in place curbs to stem a rise in COVID-19 infections.

As Europe grapples with surging inflation and escalating geopolitical tensions from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, investors are looking at third quarter earnings reports for clues on the impact of policy tightening and the economic growth outlook.

“The markets are focused on what earnings are going to be next quarter, what energy prices are going do in the winter. You have the Ukraine conflict, the strong dollar, you have interest rates increasing,” said Jeffrey Germain, director of investments at Brandes Investment Partners.

“So there’s no shortage of concerns in the short term.”

Meanwhile, the battered UK bond market got some relief after the Bank of England (BoE) said it would start purchasing inflation-linked debt.

However, data showed Britain’s unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1974 at 3.5%, adding to inflation worries and putting pressure on the BoE to keep raising rates aggressively.

London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.1%, while a domestically-focused mid cap index dropped 1.3%.

Most STOXX 600 sectors were in the red, with financials and technology stocks weighing on the pan-European index.

However, healthcare stocks rose 0.6% with Qiagen at the top of the index after a report the German genetic testing company and U.S.-based diagnostics group Bio-Rad Laboratories were in talks to merge.

Givaudan slid 6.8% after the Swiss fragrance and flavour maker said sales growth slowed in the third quarter.

Var Energi slumped 9.6% after the Norwegian oil firm revised down its full-year guidance.

European shares European stocks European stock markets pan European STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares hit over one-week low as recession worries weigh

13th straight gain: Rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Moody's downgrades ratings of five Pakistani banks; maintains negative outlook

Dar leaves for US to hold meetings with IMF, World Bank

ECP rejects govt's request to postpone by-polls

President Alvi says 'grossly misquoted' on issue of cypher

Remittances fall 12.3% in September 2022, amount to $2.4 billion

Uber discontinues ride-hailing services in 5 cities

Biden re-evaluating US relationship with Saudis after OPEC decision

Punjab home minister Hashim Dogar resigns

IMF cuts China growth forecasts for 2022, 2023

Read more stories