AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.56%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.23%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.98%)
EPCL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.57%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.09%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.76%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
WAVES 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -61.8 (-1.45%)
BR30 16,438 Decreased By -262.5 (-1.57%)
KSE100 42,155 Decreased By -56.2 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,623 Decreased By -266.6 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP rejects govt's request to postpone by-polls

  • Chief Election Commissioner decides by-elections and local body polls will be held as per the announced schedule
BR Web Desk Published October 11, 2022 Updated October 11, 2022 08:57pm
Follow us

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday stated that local body elections in Karachi and by-polls for national and provincial assemblies will take place on their scheduled dates, Aaj News reported.

ECP's decision comes after the federal government requested the electoral watchdog to put off the by-polls for 90 days due to ongoing rehabilitation operations after the floods.

Earlier, ECP had announced to hold local bodies elections in all seven districts of Karachi on October 23. Similarly, the electoral watchdog had decided to hold by-elections in nine National Assembly and three provincial assembly constituencies on October 16.

ECP schedules Karachi local bodies elections for October 23

These include NA-22 (Mardan-III), NA-24 (Charsadda-II), NA-31 (Peshawar-V), NA-45 (Kurram-I), NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII), NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II), NA-237 (Malir-II), NA-239 (Korangi-I), NA-157 (Multan-IV), PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V), PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-V) and PP-209 (Khanewal-VII).

In a meeting of the commission today, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja announced that all by-polls would be held on time.

However, ECP said that the election in NA-45 (Kurram-I) cannot be held as per the previous schedule due to the law and order situation.

The ECP said that the date for the Kurram by-election would be announced later.

ECP Elections in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

ECP rejects govt's request to postpone by-polls

13th straight gain: Rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Moody's downgrades ratings of five Pakistani banks; maintains negative outlook

Dar leaves for US to hold meetings with IMF, World Bank

President Alvi says 'grossly misquoted' on issue of cypher

Remittances fall 12.3% in September 2022, amount to $2.4 billion

Uber discontinues ride-hailing services in 5 cities

Biden re-evaluating US relationship with Saudis after OPEC decision

Punjab home minister Hashim Dogar resigns

IMF cuts China growth forecasts for 2022, 2023

Read more stories