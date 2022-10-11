AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.56%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.23%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.98%)
EPCL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.57%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.09%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.76%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
WAVES 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -61.8 (-1.45%)
BR30 16,438 Decreased By -262.5 (-1.57%)
KSE100 42,155 Decreased By -56.2 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,623 Decreased By -266.6 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lavrov says Russia open to talks with West, awaiting serious proposal

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2022 05:03pm
Follow us

LONDON: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was open to talks with the West on the Ukraine war but had yet to receive any serious proposal to negotiate.

In an interview on state TV, Lavrov said Russia was willing to engage with the United States or with Turkey on ways to end the war, now in its eight month.

His emphasis on Russia’s receptiveness to talks came after a series of stinging defeats since the start of September that have swung the momentum of the conflict in favour of Ukraine.

Lavrov said officials including White House national security spokesman John Kirby had said the United States was open to talks but that Russia had refused.

“This is a lie,” Lavrov said. “We have not received any serious offers to make contact.”

He also said Russia would not turn down a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden at a mid-November summit of the Group of 20 in Indonesia, and would consider the proposal if it receives one.

G7 to hold crisis talks on Russia’s bombing blitz in Ukraine

“We have repeatedly said that we never refuse meetings. If there is a proposal, then we will consider it,” Lavrov said.

Commenting on the possibility that Turkey could host talks between Russia and the West, Lavrov said Moscow would be willing to listen to any suggestions but could not say in advance whether this would lead to results.

He said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would have an opportunity to put proposals to Russian President Vladimir Putin when both visit Kazakhstan this week.

Lavrov noted that direct talks between Russia and Ukraine had broken down at the end of March. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has ruled out talking to Putin after Russia claimed the annexation last month of four Ukrainian regions that it partly occupies.

Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister Russian forces Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Lavrov says Russia open to talks with West, awaiting serious proposal

Moody's downgrades ratings of five Pakistani banks; maintains negative outlook

Dar leaves for US to hold meetings with IMF, World Bank

President Alvi says 'grossly misquoted' on issue of cypher

Pakistan rejects Modi's remarks, says Indian PM oblivious of ground realities in IIOJK

Remittances fall 12.3% in September 2022, amount to $2.4 billion

Uber discontinues ride-hailing services in 5 cities

Pakistan handed Afridi boost ahead of T20 World Cup

PM Shehbaz to visit Kazakhstan tomorrow to attend CICA summit

Equities, oil prices slump on recession fears

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai arrives in Pakistan to visit flood-hit regions

Read more stories