AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.56%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.23%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.98%)
EPCL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.57%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.09%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.76%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
WAVES 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -61.8 (-1.45%)
BR30 16,438 Decreased By -262.5 (-1.57%)
KSE100 42,155 Decreased By -56.2 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,623 Decreased By -266.6 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper staggers lower on rising recession fears, firmer dollar

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2022 04:52pm
Follow us

LONDON: The prices of copper and other base metals slumped on Tuesday on rising worries that an economic downturn will curb metals demand, as the dollar strengthened closer to fresh multi-year highs.

An uptick in COVID cases in top metals consumer China also weighed on the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 1.3% to $7,481.50 a tonne by 1000 GMT while aluminium fell 2.7% to $2,198 a tonne.

LME copper has slid 31% since touching a record peak of $10,845 in March as central banks ramped up interest rates to dampen inflation and COVID lockdowns in China have exacerbated sluggish economic growth.

“I think the market got a bit complacent last week regarding a pivot, but that quickly subsided,” said Amelia Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International.

She was referring to investor hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would back off from rate hikes and signal a cut.

“The market should be prepared for further tightening policies, not only by the Fed, but other major global central banks, so that will cap any price advances in the metals space,” Fu said.

Copper up, but demand prospects weigh on sentiment

A litany of Fed officials warning about rate rises continued, with the vice chair saying on Monday the bank was clear on the need for restrictive monetary policy and the full brunt of tighter policy would not be felt for months to come.

Those kind of comments have boosted the dollar index, which makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Also dampening the market was news that Shanghai and other big Chinese cities have ramped up testing for COVID-19 as infections rise, with some local authorities hastily closing schools, entertainment venues and tourist spots.

China’s upcoming Communist Party Congress starting Oct. 16 would also keep investors trading cautiously, said analyst Zenon Ho at broker Marex. “People will want to be lightly positioned into such a key event.”

In other metals, LME zinc declined 1.5% to $2,919 a tonne, nickel dipped 0.3% to $22,335, lead eased 0.8% to $1,973.50 and tin shed 0.4% to $20,015.

Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper staggers lower on rising recession fears, firmer dollar

Moody's downgrades ratings of five Pakistani banks; maintains negative outlook

Dar leaves for US to hold meetings with IMF, World Bank

President Alvi says 'grossly misquoted' on issue of cypher

Pakistan rejects Modi's remarks, says Indian PM oblivious of ground realities in IIOJK

Remittances fall 12.3% in September 2022, amount to $2.4 billion

Uber discontinues ride-hailing services in 5 cities

PM Shehbaz to visit Kazakhstan tomorrow to attend CICA summit

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai arrives in Pakistan to visit flood-hit regions

Oil falls on recession fears and China COVID worries

12 major generals including DG ISPR promoted to rank of lieutenant general

Read more stories