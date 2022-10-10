AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ACE team fails to arrest Interior Minister Sanaullah

  • Says police officials at Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station did not comply with the court orders
BR Web Desk Published October 10, 2022 Updated October 10, 2022 02:47pm
Follow us

A team of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) failed to arrest on Monday Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a corruption case and returned empty-handed from Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station, it was reported.

However, the ACE's officials from Punjab complained that the police officials at Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station did not comply with the court orders.

Earlier, the provincial anti-graft watchdog officials were directed by a special judicial magistrate of Rawalpindi to to arrest the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and present him before the court.

Rawalpindi court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Rana Sanaullah

During the hearing, the ACE team requested the court to declare Sanaullah a “proclaimed offender”.

However, their plea was turned down. The magistrate said the PML-N leader could not be declared proclaimed offender at this stage.

On Saturday, a Rawalpindi civil court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the minister and directed relevant authorities to arrest Sanaullah and present him for the investigation.

Senior Civil Judge Ghulam Akbar passed the orders, which said that Sanaullah was nominated in a first information report (FIR). The order further said that Sanaullah's arrest “is necessary in the case, so non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused may be issued”.

Kohsar police refuse to arrest Rana Sana

Following the orders, an anti-corruption team led by Inspector Abdur Rehman reached Kohsar Police station of Islamabad. However, officers at the station refused to arrest Sanaullah, saying his residence is out of their jurisdiction.

The anti-corruption team was advised to contact the police station that has Sanaullah’s residence in its jurisdiction. The address mentioned on the arrest warrant is from Faisalabad, Kohsar police said

Arrested Rana Sanaullah Anti Corruption Establishment

Comments

1000 characters

ACE team fails to arrest Interior Minister Sanaullah

12th successive gain: Rupee settles under 218 against US dollar

Audio leaks: Imran Khan to move court over authenticity of conversations

PM Shehbaz stresses need to use Thar coal in all coal-based power plants

PM Shehbaz given vice-chairmanship of UN climate conference

Pakistan will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring, says Ishaq Dar

Oil falls as China demand concerns fuel recession fears

New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series

Missile strikes on 'many cities' of Ukraine: Kyiv

ECC likely to approve minimum support price of wheat on Monday

Read more stories