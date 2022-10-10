AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
ANL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 79.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
BOP 5.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.25%)
EPCL 59.51 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.4%)
FCCL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FFL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
GGGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.45%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.16%)
MLCF 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
OGDC 76.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
TELE 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TPL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TPLP 21.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
TRG 150.40 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.08%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.62%)
BR100 4,248 Increased By 3.7 (0.09%)
BR30 16,568 Increased By 162.7 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,188 Increased By 80.1 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,897 Increased By 27.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australian PM to host Japanese counterpart in late October

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2022 11:19am
Follow us

SYDNEY: Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is due to visit Australia this month on a trip that will include the city of Perth, the capital of the mineral and energy export state of Western Australia, the Australian leader said on Monday.

Speaking to radio, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not give an exact date for the visit but said a meeting with his Japanese counterpart was planned. “I will be back there (Perth) in two weeks’ time … And I’ll also be hosting a bilateral meeting with the Japanese prime minister. Rather than bringing the prime minister of Japan to Canberra or Melbourne, taking him to Perth.”

The Australian prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a Reuters query seeking the dates of the official visit and if Kishida would visit any cities besides Perth. Speaking in Japan, Kishida told reporters the schedule of the visit had yet to be determined.

Japan, US hold joint drill after North Korea missile

“I’ve been trying to visit Australia as soon as possible, but as far as I know, the arrangements are still being made at this point.

The schedule has not yet been finalised.“ Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported last week the visit was planned for late October.

australia Perth Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio rime Minister Anthony Albanese

Comments

1000 characters

Australian PM to host Japanese counterpart in late October

Pakistan will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring, says Ishaq Dar

ECC likely to approve minimum support price of wheat on Monday

Judges should be held accountable for 'injustices': Nawaz Sharif

Oil falls as investors take profit amid China demand concerns

New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series

Massive fire breaks out in Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall

President Alvi approves MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori as Sindh governor

Emergency operations in flood-hit areas: World Bank says allocating $2bn from existing financed projects

Nepra rejects PMLTC’s tariff modification request

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory

Read more stories