AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Haaland helping draw best out of De Bruyne: Guardiola

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2022 11:19am
Follow us

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland’s movements are helping Kevin De Bruyne perform to the best of his ability after the midfielder provided another assist in City’s 4-0 Premier League win over Southampton on Saturday.

Haaland got on the scoresheet in the 65th minute to grab City’s fourth goal after first-half strikes from Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden plus a volley after the interval from Riyad Mahrez.

De Bruyne assisted Foden’s strike to take his tally up to 11 assists for the season in all competitions, but Guardiola said the Belgian midfielder still has room to improve.

“For Kevin and players like him, especially Kevin, having this threat, this guy who can make movements in behind with this space helps a lot,” Guardiola told reporters after the win.

“Kevin made plenty of assists, but he can play better. Today was not the best Kevin that we know, but of course, by himself he can put his mate in front of the keeper most of the time.

“But of course, if they have (Haaland) or Julian (Alvarez) or Phil (Foden) making movements behind, it’s so important for players like Kevin.”

The victory took City to the top of the standings on 23 points from nine matches although Arsenal, on 21, can reclaim the lead if they beat Liverpool at home later on Sunday.

City next travel to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League midweek before taking on rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Premier League Pep Guardiola Manchester City

Comments

1000 characters

Haaland helping draw best out of De Bruyne: Guardiola

President approves MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori as Sindh governor

Nepra rejects PMLTC’s tariff modification request

UNGA adopts resolution expressing support for flood-hit Pakistan

Cash pay-out from PM’s Flood Fund: Dar informed of illegal deductions by agents

$1.6bn funding: PM tasks Dar to resolve SFD reservations

Rupee’s recovery: PM gives credit to Dar

OPEC oil cuts bad for global economy, says US’s Yellen

Govt’s solar projects initiative: KE shows interest in procurement of up to 500MW of power

Crimea bridge resumes traffic after blast, Russian army leadership changed

Staff, bigwigs and institutions: MoF urges PD to cut off supply of free electricity immediately

Read more stories