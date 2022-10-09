Kohsar police refuse to arrest Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD: Officers at the Koshar police station of Islamabad refused to arrest Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying his residence is out of their jurisdiction.

According to details, an anti-corruption team led by Inspector Abdur Rehman reached Kohsar Police station with a non-bailable arrest warrant against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

However, they had to return disappointed as the Koshar police refused to arrest the federal minister citing his residence out of their jurisdiction. The anti-corruption team was advised to contact the police station that has Sanaullah’s residence in its jurisdiction. The address mentioned on the arrest warrant is from Faisalabad, Kohsar police said.