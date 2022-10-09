AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

TEVTA establishes training centre in Hafizabad jail

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has established a state-of-the-art school and workshop inside District Jail, Hafizabad.

Chairperson of TEVTA Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar while addressing the inauguration ceremony said that to provide skills and technical training to the prisoners a school and workshop has been established in the district jail under the supervision of expert instructors so that the prisoners may become skilled during their imprisonment.

He said that initially three categories of courses will be conducted in this school, which will include motorcycle mechanics, welding and chefs, and the prisoners will graduate after completing these courses. They will also be given a formal certificate and any train person of TEVTA can easily get jobs anywhere in Pakistan as well as in Gulf countries, where there are numerous opportunities for the skilled labour force.

The chairperson said that the purpose of establishing this school in jail is to change the future life of the prisoners and make them patriotic and responsible citizens.

On this occasion, Chief Mamoon Jafar Tarar also distributed gifts among the prisoners. During the visit to the District Jail, the Chairperson and the Deputy Commissioner also visited the Hospital, PCO, and Kitchen and reviewed the medical facilities, food and other arrangements for the prisoners. He also planted saplings in the plantation campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad, Touqeer Ilyas Cheema and Jail Superintendent, Abubakar Abdullah were also present on occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

TEVTA Workshop training centre Hafizabad jail

Comments

1000 characters

TEVTA establishes training centre in Hafizabad jail

Nepra rejects PMLTC’s tariff modification request

UNGA adopts resolution expressing support for flood-hit Pakistan

Cash pay-out from PM’s Flood Fund: Dar informed of illegal deductions by agents

$1.6bn funding: PM tasks Dar to resolve SFD reservations

Rupee’s recovery: PM gives credit to Dar

Govt’s solar projects initiative: KE shows interest in procurement of up to 500MW of power

Staff, bigwigs and institutions: MoF urges PD to cut off supply of free electricity immediately

NAB informs SC: 219 references withdrawn following NAO amendments

High net-worth individuals: FBR issues over 1m notices

Leaked audiotapes have fully exposed Imran Khan: PM

Read more stories