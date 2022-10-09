TEVTA establishes training centre in Hafizabad jail

LAHORE: The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has established a state-of-the-art school and workshop inside District Jail, Hafizabad.

Chairperson of TEVTA Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar while addressing the inauguration ceremony said that to provide skills and technical training to the prisoners a school and workshop has been established in the district jail under the supervision of expert instructors so that the prisoners may become skilled during their imprisonment.

He said that initially three categories of courses will be conducted in this school, which will include motorcycle mechanics, welding and chefs, and the prisoners will graduate after completing these courses. They will also be given a formal certificate and any train person of TEVTA can easily get jobs anywhere in Pakistan as well as in Gulf countries, where there are numerous opportunities for the skilled labour force.

The chairperson said that the purpose of establishing this school in jail is to change the future life of the prisoners and make them patriotic and responsible citizens.

On this occasion, Chief Mamoon Jafar Tarar also distributed gifts among the prisoners. During the visit to the District Jail, the Chairperson and the Deputy Commissioner also visited the Hospital, PCO, and Kitchen and reviewed the medical facilities, food and other arrangements for the prisoners. He also planted saplings in the plantation campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad, Touqeer Ilyas Cheema and Jail Superintendent, Abubakar Abdullah were also present on occasion.

