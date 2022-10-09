PFA confiscates 1,600kg stale meat, 150kg expired butter

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has thwarted an attempt to transfer a huge cache of expired and unhygienic edibles from cold storage to another place.

On vigilance-based information, PFA Director General, Mudassar Riaz Malik along with an enforcement team raided a cold storage at Bhobatian Chowk and caught a vehicle (chiller truck) fully loaded with 1,600kg stale meat, 150kg expired butter and 20kg cheese.

He said that unwholesome food was being transferred from one place to another place just to avoid the action of the PFA but authority successfully ruined the unholy ambitions of the adulteration mafia.

“Selling or supplying expired stock with fresh food items is fraudulent and a serious offence,” PFA DG said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022