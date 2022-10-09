5th phase of ‘Lahore Shining’ drive continues

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Aamir Jan has said that the fifth phase of the Lahore Shining and Green Campaign would continue for the next three days on the Canal Road between Thokar Niaz Baig and Jallo Mor.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to the 32km Canal Road in connection with the campaign of cleanliness, green belt restoration, collection of green waste due to autumn and washing of trees and the road.

The whole route was divided into portions, and concerned Assistant Commissioners supervised the work.

