AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

5th phase of ‘Lahore Shining’ drive continues

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Aamir Jan has said that the fifth phase of the Lahore Shining and Green Campaign would continue for the next three days on the Canal Road between Thokar Niaz Baig and Jallo Mor.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to the 32km Canal Road in connection with the campaign of cleanliness, green belt restoration, collection of green waste due to autumn and washing of trees and the road.

The whole route was divided into portions, and concerned Assistant Commissioners supervised the work.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Lahore Shining and Green Campaign Muhammad Aamir Jan green belt restoration

Comments

1000 characters

5th phase of ‘Lahore Shining’ drive continues

Nepra rejects PMLTC’s tariff modification request

UNGA adopts resolution expressing support for flood-hit Pakistan

Cash pay-out from PM’s Flood Fund: Dar informed of illegal deductions by agents

$1.6bn funding: PM tasks Dar to resolve SFD reservations

Rupee’s recovery: PM gives credit to Dar

Govt’s solar projects initiative: KE shows interest in procurement of up to 500MW of power

Staff, bigwigs and institutions: MoF urges PD to cut off supply of free electricity immediately

NAB informs SC: 219 references withdrawn following NAO amendments

High net-worth individuals: FBR issues over 1m notices

Leaked audiotapes have fully exposed Imran Khan: PM

Read more stories