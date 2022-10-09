AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
Eight murdered in Sheikhupura village

INP Published 09 Oct, 2022 05:51am
SHEIKHUPURA: Police recovered on Saturday eight bodies from different locations in Heechar Village of Sheikhupura.

According to the police, all the people were killed using a sharp object like an axe. All the victims were sleeping in the fields. The incident took place on the night between Friday and Saturday.

Sheikhupura District Police Officer Faisal Mukhtar said that soon after they received the report of the incident, the police team rushed to the spot. A suspect was taken into custody along with what seems to be the weapon used in the murders.

According to officials, the accused seems to be mentally instable. However, investigation over the incident is being carried out.

