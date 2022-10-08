New leaked audiotape reveals IK’s ‘Mir Jafar, Mir Sadiq’ anti-PDM strategy

ISLAMABAD: Two other alleged audio leaks featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, and former Planning Minister Asad Umar, Friday, made rounds on social media, where the former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is purportedly directing his party’s leaders to “brand” people as Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq ahead of the no-confidence motion in April 9, 2022.

This is the fourth audio leaked and the third related to the cypher, the PTI chairman can be allegedly heard speaking about the cypher and planning for the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly (NA). However, it is unclear whether the conversation took place ahead of April 3 or 11.

“Feed Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq narrative to people. The people going to the assembly for voting should be branded as Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq”, former PM is allegedly saying in the leaked audio tape.

This was the second audio leak in a day. The one that came to the fore earlier, Khan was heard speaking alone, allegedly discussing horse trading with an aide. The third audio mentioned a 48-hour time period, which matches with the Supreme Court’s order that was issued on April 7. The top court had directed the National Assembly speaker to hold a vote on the motion no later than April 9.

The government has set up a committee to probe the leaked audio tapes related to the ruling officials and the PTI after back-to-back sound bites surfaced within a month.

In the audio leak, PTI leader Asad Umar says, “There’s another thing in hindsight that we have taken up with regard to the letter issue, we should have started it at least a week or 10 days ago.”

Imran Khan replying to Asad Umar can be heard as saying, “This letter, we are thinking about, has had a global impact.” Shireen Mazari responded, “The Chinese have issued an official statement condemning American interference in our internal affairs.”

Imran Khan says, “The strategy is that the public is with us and now we have to channelise this public pressure this Sunday and ensure that the pressure reaches such a height that anyone who goes to the Assembly to vote, they are branded for life. But the brand that you will assign would be ’Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq’. You have to realize the people as their minds are already fertile ground and you have to feed them this narrative.”

Earlier in the day, an audio surfaced purportedly featuring Imran Khan talking about buying Members National Assembly (MNAs). The audio attributed to the former PM can be heard and wherein Khan apparently is talking about purchase of votes which is also known as horse trading.

The audio starts with Imran purportedly stating, “don’t think everything is over”, a possible reference to the vote of no confidence in March this year. “From this point onwards, the next 48 hours is a long, long time. Plenty of things are happening and I am also making some moves which we can’t disclose to the public,” the PTI chairman can be heard as saying. “I am buying five MNAs, I have five MNAs”. “Nobody should worry and think if this is right or wrong, whatever tactic it is. Breaking even a single member will make a big difference,” Imran Khan further directing his party members allegedly says.

