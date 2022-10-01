AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
Leaked audiotapes IK asks ‘neutrals’: Who’s responsible for PMH breach?

Monitoring Desk Published 01 Oct, 2022 04:20am
KARACHI: PTI chairman Imran Khan on Friday asked the “neutrals” who was responsible for the security breach at the Prime Minister’s House (PMH).

Imran’s statement comes after a steady stream of audio recordings surfaced of late, of allegedly candid conversations never meant to be heard by the public, of government figures in the Prime Minister’s House.

The most recent audios purportedly feature conversations between the PTI chief and his former ministers and principal secretary about a cypher that he has for long presented as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” to oust him from office.

Last week, a slew of audio recordings of conversations between key government figures — including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and some members of the federal cabinet — were released as well raising an all-our national security concern.

Maryam wants JIT to probe into IK’s audiotape

“I ask them [neutrals] that the audio leaks of the Prime Minister Office […] if the security of the Prime Minister House has been breached […] this means that our enemies have our sensitive information,” Imran said in a speech at Edwardes College in Peshawar today. “Who is responsible for it?”

“I ask the protectors today […] if robbers are looting a house, can the guards say that they are neutral? What will the residents say? That the house is being looted but the guards say they are neutral,” Imran said, claiming that Pakistan, too, was being “looted” today.

He went on that if the “neutrals” were only responsible for cracking down on social media users, YouTubers, and television channels, then “who will protect the interests of the country”.

The PTI chief then addressed his supporters and reiterated that people who called themselves apolitical were, “in fact, animals”.

“More than 2,000 years ago Aristotle said that if there is injustice and tyranny in a society, then everyone should stand up against it and be political.”

Imran said that if “we say we are apolitical, then we will be responsible for the injustices in the society”.

Subsequently, the PTI chief said that he was preparing the nation for his call against the “imported and corrupt government”, saying that he would set out against them even if he had to do it alone.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

