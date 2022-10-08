PMSA rescues 6 Indian fishermen

KARACHI: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Friday saved lives of six drowning Indian fishermen near Pakistan-Indian sea border.

As per details, the PMSA ship was patrolling in the sea where the officials saw six Indian fishermen who were drowning near Pak-India sea boundaries.

The Indian fishermen were rescued by the PMSA staff and were handed over to the Indian Coast Guards on humanitarian basis after first aid. The fishermen and Indian Coast Guards thanked PMSA officials for timely action. Earlier this year, Pakistan released 20 Indian fishermen detained in the Malir Jail in Karachi.