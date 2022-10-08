PDM group main cause of country’s economic instability: Cheema

LAHORE: Advisor to CM Punjab on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema has said that economic analysts around the world are calling the political destruction brought by PDM group as the cause of economic instability in Pakistan.

He said the group of educated yet ignorant “court” spokespersons of federal government need to stop humiliating the intelligence and consciousness of the entire Pakistani nation by spreading lies on the media.

“This is not stone age; it is the age of information and the entire nation knows that in the last four months, PDM group only got rid their own corruption cases instead of giving relief to the people;” he said, adding: “Shehbaz Sharif, who claimed to drag Zardari on the streets of Larkana, is dragging the entire nation on the streets today.”

Minister for Communications and Works Punjab Ali Afzal Sahi said that the economic growth rate during Imran Khan’s prime ministership was 5.97 percent, which the federal government has dragged down to 0.6 percent now.

Talking to media, here on Friday, Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that Imran Khan was declared “Saadiq” and “Ameen” by the Supreme Court for providing financial details of forty years, while Nawaz Sharif shamelessly and brazenly fled to London on false medical reports after agreeing to provide evidence of his financial affairs.

He further said that, to the least, an apology was expected from federal government after four months of economic disaster.

Ali Afzal Sahi said that during PTI’s tenure there was shortage of some two lac workers in Faisalabad; today the situation is opposite. He said that in the humongous 75-member federal cabinet, 25 ministers do not have any department. One-third of Pakistan is currently flooded, and the situation is getting worse by the day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022