AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDM group main cause of country’s economic instability: Cheema

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2022 03:25am
Follow us

LAHORE: Advisor to CM Punjab on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema has said that economic analysts around the world are calling the political destruction brought by PDM group as the cause of economic instability in Pakistan.

He said the group of educated yet ignorant “court” spokespersons of federal government need to stop humiliating the intelligence and consciousness of the entire Pakistani nation by spreading lies on the media.

“This is not stone age; it is the age of information and the entire nation knows that in the last four months, PDM group only got rid their own corruption cases instead of giving relief to the people;” he said, adding: “Shehbaz Sharif, who claimed to drag Zardari on the streets of Larkana, is dragging the entire nation on the streets today.”

Minister for Communications and Works Punjab Ali Afzal Sahi said that the economic growth rate during Imran Khan’s prime ministership was 5.97 percent, which the federal government has dragged down to 0.6 percent now.

Talking to media, here on Friday, Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that Imran Khan was declared “Saadiq” and “Ameen” by the Supreme Court for providing financial details of forty years, while Nawaz Sharif shamelessly and brazenly fled to London on false medical reports after agreeing to provide evidence of his financial affairs.

He further said that, to the least, an apology was expected from federal government after four months of economic disaster.

Ali Afzal Sahi said that during PTI’s tenure there was shortage of some two lac workers in Faisalabad; today the situation is opposite. He said that in the humongous 75-member federal cabinet, 25 ministers do not have any department. One-third of Pakistan is currently flooded, and the situation is getting worse by the day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Nawaz Sharif PDM Omar Sarfraz Cheema

Comments

1000 characters

PDM group main cause of country’s economic instability: Cheema

FO rules out any theft of diplomatic cipher

Power for zero-rated sectors: MoF asked to arrange funds

Oil jumps 4pc to 5-week high lifted by OPEC+ output cut

US bill pressuring OPEC+ after oil production cut gains momentum

Exemption to capacity payment cut: PQEPC accuses CPPA-G of ignoring PM’s orders

UN seeks more money for poor states

POS integration mandatory by 10th: FBR notifies list of 85 unregistered retailers

SPI inflation up 0.29pc WoW

12 uplift projects worth Rs599bn approved by Ecnec

New leaked audiotape reveals IK’s ‘Mir Jafar, Mir Sadiq’ anti-PDM strategy

Read more stories