AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Economy, revenue to grow if govt resolve trader’s genuine issues: LCCI

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2022 03:25am
Follow us

LAHORE: The economy will grow and revenue of the government will be increased if the government gives due respect to the traders and resolve their genuine issues like dual taxation, high cost of doing business and a large number or taxes etc.

These views were expressed by the LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mehmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt while addressing the delegations of the traders from major markets, at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

They said that the government should pay attention towards the issue of double taxation. They said that the major issues faced by the taxpayers at present due to non-collaborations between various taxation bodies, jurisdiction disputes, double taxation between provinces, non-uniformity of provincial laws, structural issues in Provincial revenue collection bodies, and overall lack of collaboration and harmonization.

The LCCI office-bearers suggested that in order to facilitate the taxpayers, there should be harmonization and collaboration between federal and provincial revenue collection bodies.

They urged the federal and Punjab governments to reduce the undue interference of departments etc. in the business activities to ensure business friendly atmosphere. They said that it will not only encourage the local investors and help trust building between the businessmen and government departments but will also broadcast a good message to the foreigners which will enhance FDI. They said that least interference of the government departments could be ensured through one window operation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FDI LCCI Kashif Anwar Punjab governments

Comments

1000 characters

Economy, revenue to grow if govt resolve trader’s genuine issues: LCCI

FO rules out any theft of diplomatic cipher

Power for zero-rated sectors: MoF asked to arrange funds

Oil jumps 4pc to 5-week high lifted by OPEC+ output cut

US bill pressuring OPEC+ after oil production cut gains momentum

Exemption to capacity payment cut: PQEPC accuses CPPA-G of ignoring PM’s orders

UN seeks more money for poor states

POS integration mandatory by 10th: FBR notifies list of 85 unregistered retailers

SPI inflation up 0.29pc WoW

12 uplift projects worth Rs599bn approved by Ecnec

New leaked audiotape reveals IK’s ‘Mir Jafar, Mir Sadiq’ anti-PDM strategy

Read more stories