Remarks against PTI chief: Punjab PA adopts resolution against PM

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2022 03:25am
LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly has adopted a resolution with majority vote condemning prime minister for his remarks against PTI chairman Imran Khan. Minister for Parliamentary affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja tabled the resolution in the house.

“According to the news in the media, ‘crime minister’ Shahbaz Sharif in his press conference yesterday mocked the dignity of the office of the prime minister and called the former premier Imran Khan a fraud,” the resolution read. The resolution alleged that “In fact, the so-called head of the ‘imported federal government’ is the biggest fraud himself, who at first kept swearing to God that he would change his name if he did not rip Zardari’s belly and withdraw the nation’s money, but now he is brazenly sitting in the later’s lap and cutting the roots of national interest.”

Raja pointed out in his resolution that son of PM Shahbaz is proclaimed offender, his elder brother (Nawaz Sharif) is convicted and absconding and who himself is facing cases in the court of laws. “The entire tuber (family) is liar. They are failed to make unanimous position regarding Avenfield Flats in London till date”, the resolution read. “This House strongly condemns the remarks of the sensuous Prime Minister and demands that Shahbaz Sharif should learn to speak thoughtfully and stop denigrating the position of the Prime Minister of Pakistan at domestic and international forums”, resolution concluded.

