Oct 07, 2022
Pakistan

Second 'Imran' audio leak: another purported discussion on cipher strategy

  • Voice, believed to be of Imran, maintains public pressure has started to build over the cipher and that it needs to be ratcheted up further
BR Web Desk Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 08:57pm
Yet another purported audio leak of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan surfaced on Friday, in which the voice can be heard talking about ways to further capitalise on the diplomatic cipher, Aaj News reported.

The conversation with the members of his party’s core committee indicates that it was recorded much after the cipher was first disclosed by the former premier in a public gathering in the last week of March.

In a purported conversation with Shireen Mazari and Asad Umar, the voice, believed to be of Imran, maintains that public pressure has started to build over the cipher and that it needs to be ratcheted up further.

“We have to get the pressure so high so that anyone going for the vote [of no confidence] on Sunday (April 9) would think twice and be branded for life if they vote [in favour of the no-confidence motion,]” the voice appears to be of Imran Khan could be heard as saying.

He further asks his party leaders to “spoon-feed” ideas to the public to develop sentiments against the then opposition.

To this, a voice, purportedly of Asad Umar, says the matter [cipher] should have been raised at least 10 days before it was made public.

The PTI chief tells his party members that the message should go that they have public support, and directs them to continue pushing the matter of Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs.

A voice, attributed to Shireen Mazari, responds that their strategy on cipher is having an international impact, with China issuing a statement on the matter, condemning the US.

The recent audio leak is the second one of the day and the fourth overall in connection with the cipher.

In another audio leaked earlier on Friday, Imran Khan purportedly talked about “buying” five lawmakers ahead of the all-important vote.

In the audio shared by Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, a voice attributed to the former prime minister says: “You have a misunderstanding that the number game is complete. Don’t think it’s over.”

“You see, 48 hours is a long long time. Big things are happening. I am making my own moves that we can’t make public,” he added.

The PTI chief allegedly goes on to say that he “is buying five”.

“I have given the message that ‘these five’ are very important. And tell them that if they secure these five and if he secures 10, then the game will be in our hands. The nation at this moment is alarmed. Across the board, the people want us to win somehow.

“Hence, do not worry about whether this is right or wrong, even if they make a single one to the desert, it will create a huge difference.”

Last week, an audio clip purportedly revealed a conversation between Imran Khan and the then Principal Secretary Azam Khan about the ‘cipher’, shared by Pakistan’s then-ambassador in the United States, Asad Majeed.

A day later, another clip surfaced featuring PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussing the said cipher with the former prime minister and his principal secretary.

