Audio leaks: another clip surfaces, purportedly of Imran Khan and meeting on cipher

Another audio clip, purportedly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, surfaced on Friday that contains his conversation with former planning minister Asad Umar, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and then-principal secretary Azam Khan.

In the conversation, the voice, believed to be of Imran Khan, can be heard scheduling a meeting on the cipher “to play with it” and asking conversation participants not to mention the name of any country while talking about it. The meeting would feature Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Azam Khan and then foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood.

In the clip, the man, believed to be Imran, can be heard telling the others that minutes would be made “as per our wishes.”

Another person, purportedly Asad Umar, can be heard telling Imran that he has received the copy of a transcript containing minutes of the meeting and not the copy of the letter.

Imran then apparently agrees that he has sent the transcript and will call it a letter in his speeches to the public “because the public will not understand transcript therefore, terming it a letter would make more sense.”

On Wednesday, an alleged conversation between Imran and Azam Khan was also leaked in which the former premier can be heard saying “let’s play with the cipher and turn it into a foreign conspiracy”.

In the conversation, the man, believed to be Imran, can be heard saying “we need to play with it without mentioning any country”.

