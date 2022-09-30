AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.54%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.08%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
PAEL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.99%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.41%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.96%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -1.4 (-0.04%)
BR30 15,550 Increased By 81.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,079 Increased By 65.5 (0.16%)
KSE30 15,309 Decreased By -3.1 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Audio leaks: another clip surfaces, purportedly of Imran Khan and meeting on cipher

  • Man, believed to be the PTI chief, can be heard scheduling a meeting on the cipher with other party leaders
BR Web Desk Published September 30, 2022 Updated September 30, 2022 03:51pm
Follow us

Another audio clip, purportedly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, surfaced on Friday that contains his conversation with former planning minister Asad Umar, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and then-principal secretary Azam Khan.

In the conversation, the voice, believed to be of Imran Khan, can be heard scheduling a meeting on the cipher “to play with it” and asking conversation participants not to mention the name of any country while talking about it. The meeting would feature Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Azam Khan and then foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood.

Audio leaks: Another clip surfaces, purportedly of Imran and ‘foreign conspiracy’ cipher

In the clip, the man, believed to be Imran, can be heard telling the others that minutes would be made “as per our wishes.”

Another person, purportedly Asad Umar, can be heard telling Imran that he has received the copy of a transcript containing minutes of the meeting and not the copy of the letter.

Imran then apparently agrees that he has sent the transcript and will call it a letter in his speeches to the public “because the public will not understand transcript therefore, terming it a letter would make more sense.”

On Wednesday, an alleged conversation between Imran and Azam Khan was also leaked in which the former premier can be heard saying “let’s play with the cipher and turn it into a foreign conspiracy”.

In the conversation, the man, believed to be Imran, can be heard saying “we need to play with it without mentioning any country”.

More to follow

Pakistan audio leak audio leaks

Comments

1000 characters

Audio leaks: another clip surfaces, purportedly of Imran Khan and meeting on cipher

6th successive gain: Rupee closes the week at 228.45 against US dollar

At least two killed, 12 injured in Balochistan’s Kohlu blast

PM Shehbaz appoints Ishaq Dar leader of House in Senate

Imran Khan appears before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court to apologise, finds she is on leave

Suicide blast kills 19 at education centre in Afghan capital

Oil set for weekly gain as OPEC+ considers output cut

Thar Energy Limited's 330MW plant to commence operations from Oct 1

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

Take flood havoc into account, Dar pleads with IMF

Read more stories