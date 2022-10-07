AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares post worst weekly fall since April as industrials decline

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:07pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares suffered its second consecutive day of losses on Friday to post their third straight weekly fall, hurt by a decline in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.45% lower at 9,049.52. For the week, the index declined 8.88%, its biggest weekly loss since April 1.

Sri Lanka’s top court has granted permission for proceedings against former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the rights group Transparency International, which filed the case against him, said in a statement on Friday.

The case calls for accountability from the island nation’s leadership for its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday the country remains committed to back Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring if conditions are met.

Sri Lankan shares drop; central bank holds rates

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Holdings Plc were the top drags on the index, both falling 2.4%.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index was at 69.7 million shares on Friday.

The equity market turnover was 2.08 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.78 million), according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 185.8 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 2.06 billion rupees, data showed.

Sri Lankan shares Colombo Stock Exchange CSE CSE All-Share index Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares post worst weekly fall since April as industrials decline

Dar brushes off concerns after Moody’s cuts Pakistan's rating

Audio leaks saga: Imran purportedly talks about 'purchasing 5 MNAs'

After the floods, a wave of disease plagues Pakistan

Dar invites US investment, says govt to facilitate foreign investors

Crypto scammers make off with $100mn from Binance

Accountability court cancels finance minister Ishaq Dar's arrest warrant

Sterling close to this week’s low versus dollar ahead of US data

Thailand nursery shooting: PM Shehbaz sends condolences to victims’ families

Oil heads for weekly gain after OPEC+ cut despite economy headwinds

Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending Ukraine war

Read more stories