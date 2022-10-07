AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
Oct 07, 2022
BOK chief says inflation could stay around 5% through Q1 2023, warrants rate hikes

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2022 11:59am
SEOUL: South Korea’s headline inflation is likely to stay around 5% through the first quarter of next year, which would warrant further increases in interest rates, central bank governor Rhee Chang-yong said on Friday.

“Inflation in the 5% range could continue through the first quarter of next year,” Rhee said, responding to a question at a parliament session in Seoul, the capital.

“We look at supply and demand (inflationary pressures) but interest rates should increase should inflation stay above 5%.”

Expectations are increasing among analysts for a 50 basis point hike in the key interest rate to 3.00% when the Bank of Korea reviews policy at its Oct. 12 meeting.

South Korea’s won steadies as Yoon promises to help stabilise markets

Rhee has kept the door open for a continued tightening through the first half of next year, and analysts have predicted the base rate would peak at 3.50% in the first quarter of 2023.

