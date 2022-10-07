CBOT corn may test support at $6.67

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may test a support at $6.67 per bushel, a break below which may open the way towards $6.58-1/4. A rising trendline from $5.61-3/4 has been broken.

The break confirmed a reversal of the uptrend from this level.

A retracement analysis on the trend reveals two supports, respectively at $6.66-3/4 and at $6.46-3/4.

The first support triggered a decent bounce, which failed to go above the previous high of $6.99-1/2.

The failure satisfies the first condition for a trend reversal.

CBOT corn may retest support at $6.77-1/4

With the violation of the trendline, it is not necessary to wait until the Sept. 28 low of $6.73-1/4 is broken before concluding the reversal of the uptrend.

A break above $6.77-1/4 may lead to a gain to $6.81-1/2. On the daily chart, the downtrend from $7.66-1/4 consists of three waves.

The wave (C) could be unfolding $5.61-3/4. A realistic target will be $6.64.