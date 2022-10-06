CBOT corn may retest support at $6.77-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may retest a support at $6.77-1/4 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards the $6.67 to $6.72-3/4 range.

A short, falling trendline and a long, rising trendline are contracting to a point.

A strong move is expected to follow the current consolidation.

Corn is presumed to be riding on a wave (C) from $6.96-1/4, which could travel to a range of $6.58-1/4 to $6.72-3/4.

It is biased to fall below the rising trendline.

A break above $6.87-1/4 could open the way towards the $6.90-1/2 to $6.96-1/4 range. On the daily chart, signals are a bit mixed, while corn is hovering around a resistance at $6.88.

The downtrend from $7.66-1/4 may have three legs.

The third leg, riding on a wave (C), could drive prices down to $5.61-3/4.

Until corn climbs above the short trendline resistance of $7.00, the bias would be towards the downside.