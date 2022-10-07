AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
ANL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.26%)
AVN 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
FLYNG 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.87%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
OGDC 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
PRL 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
TELE 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.3%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
TPLP 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.84%)
TREET 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
TRG 145.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-1.95%)
UNITY 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.58%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
BR100 4,265 Increased By 16.7 (0.39%)
BR30 16,536 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.29%)
KSE100 42,297 Increased By 136.3 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,953 Increased By 58.2 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

No peace for India’s rupee as mighty dollar thunders on

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2022 10:36am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

BENGALURU: India’s rupee will trade near its record low against the mighty greenback beyond this year, buffeted by rising oil prices and an aggressive US Federal Reserve rate-hiking campaign, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists.

Steamrolled by the Fed-pumped dollar, the rupee has fallen over 10% this year and reached an all time low of 82.22/$ on Thursday, even though the Reserve Bank of India continues to sell its forex reserves to defend the local currency.

While it found brief respite after the RBI delivered its fourth consecutive interest rate hike last week, a widening trade deficit driven by rising oil prices and a slowdown in exports have dragged the rupee down.

That downward trend is unlikely to reverse anytime soon, according to the Oct. 3-6 Reuters poll of 40 FX analysts which showed the three month median forecast for the currency at 82.00/$, near where it was trading on Thursday.

But the median view of 19 analysts who answered a separate question showed the rupee would fall as low as 83.00/$ before year-end. Forecasts ranged between 82.00-84.00/$.

Indian Rupee slips as oil price rises, bond inclusion delay weighs

The rupee was then expected to recover just about 0.7% to trade around 81.30/$ in 6 months and 80.50/$ in 12 months, still not far from its record low.

That lines up with expectations in a wider poll for the dollar’s dominance to continue beyond 2022.

Although the median consensus showed a marginal recovery in six months, about 25% of strategists, 10 of 39, forecast the partially-convertible rupee to touch 82.5/$ and beyond. None predicted that in a September poll.

Asked what was the best approach to strengthen emerging market currencies against the dollar over the coming six months, around 40% analysts, 18 of 45, said central banks needed to hike interest rates more aggressively.

Slightly under one-third said there was nothing that could be done.

Just over 10% of economists suggested central banks should continue selling their dollar reserves.

The RBI has already spent nearly $100 billion of its previous $642 billion pot of dollar reserves and was expected to deplete it to $523 billion by end-2022 to prop up the rupee, a separate Reuters poll showed.

“With FX reserves slowly being run down and dollar strength causing the rupee to go past 80.00/$, FX reserves will be used as “sand in the wheels” to slow the pace of exchange rate movements, rather than protecting any levels,” said Sajjid Chinoy, chief India economist at J.P. Morgan.

“The response to global pressures – so far borne largely by FX reserves – will, from now on, be more equitably shared between reserves and interest rates.”

India's rupee

Comments

1000 characters

No peace for India’s rupee as mighty dollar thunders on

Power tariff for five export-oriented sectors: Overwhelmed by APTMA push, Dar announces subsidy

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to record gains against US dollar

Accountability court cancels finance minister Ishaq Dar's arrest warrant

Moody’s cuts Pakistan’s rating to Caa1

Growth to slow to around 2pc: World Bank

Over 6pc growth leads to dollar crunch: minister

Finance ministry contests rating action by Moody’s

Oil steady as focus turns to US economic data

Rs7.47trn target: 21.5pc growth in FY23 revenue collection required

ECC may approve uniform wheat MSP today

Read more stories