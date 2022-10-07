AGL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
ANL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.48%)
AVN 81.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
EFERT 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 58.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.28%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.39%)
OGDC 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
PAEL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
PRL 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.03%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
TELE 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
TPLP 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
TREET 23.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
TRG 146.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.32%)
UNITY 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.2%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.52%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By 18.7 (0.44%)
BR30 16,545 Decreased By -40 (-0.24%)
KSE100 42,316 Increased By 155.2 (0.37%)
KSE30 15,968 Increased By 73.7 (0.46%)
Oct 07, 2022
Markets

US oil may end bounce in $89.96-$90.19 range

SINGAPORE: US oil may rise into the $89.96-$90.19 range, to complete a wave c from $79.14. This wave has travelled...
Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2022 10:31am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
SINGAPORE: US oil may rise into the $89.96-$90.19 range, to complete a wave c from $79.14.

This wave has travelled above its 138.2% projection level of $88.39.

It is extending towards its ultimate target of $89.96.

A retracement analysis on the downtrend from $90.19 reveals a break above $88.29, the 86.4% level, which is the last barrier towards $90.19.

Bearish divergence formed on the hourly MACD, which confirms an exhaustion of the wave c.

This signal agrees with the projection analysis that this wave is ending.

A break below $88.29 may be followed by a drop into $85.83-$87.41 range.

On the daily chart, oil faces a resistance at $89.20.

The hourly chart readings suggest a brief piercing above this level.

However, to overcome this barrier and rise towards $91.22 seems to be unrealistic to the market.

The spinning top on Thursday represents a withdrawal of bulls.

There simply lacks a sentiment to drive the price far into $91.22-$92.80 range.

US oil

