Oct 06, 2022
US oil may rise into $89.96-$90.19 range

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2022 09:59am
SINGAPORE: US oil may break a resistance at $88.39 per barrel and rise into the $89.96-$90.19 range to complete a wave c.

This wave has travelled to its 138.2% projection level of $88.39.

A retracement analysis on the downtrend from $90.19 suggests an extension of this wave towards $89.96, as the 76.4% retracement of $86.90 has been broken.

Support is at $87.41, a break below could open the way towards the range of $85.83 to $86.81.

A further drop below $85.83 could confirm the completion of the wave c.

The target of $89.96 will have to be aborted.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a resistance zone of $85.59 to $86.11.

The break opened the way towards $89.20.

The current bounce observes two sets of projection levels: one is on the wave C from $104.46, the other the wave (C) from $123.68.

The resistance zone of $91.22 to $92.80 overlaps with the one of $89.96-$90.19 on the hourly chart.

The bounce is highly likely to end around $91.22.

