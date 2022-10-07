NUST leadership’s visit to UK leads to enhanced linkages

ISLAMABAD: A high-powered NUST delegation led by Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, visited the United Kingdom to further international linkages by forging meaningful and multi-pronged partnerships with the prestigious higher education and research centres and connect with the alumni in the region. The delegates networked with the Pakistani diaspora leaders, well-established NUST alumni and academicians at the UK universities.

The highlight of the visit was signing of a multi-tiered partnership with Cranfield University in the domains of Manufacturing, Aerospace, Materials, Energy, Sustainability, Rail and Automotive Engineering as well as joint research, exchange programmes and capacity building activities for the faculty.

The delegation also visited Staffordshire University where they were welcomed by Professor Martin Jones, Vice Chancellor, Professor Kevin Hetherington, Deputy Vice Chancellor, and Professor Raheel Nawaz, Pro-Vice-Chancellor – Digital Transformation. The ensuing discussion focused on connecting nodes to enhance the academic linkages between the two universities.

At the alumni connection front, NUST University Advancement Team organised a Convention in London. Attended by more than 50 alumni, the Convention served as a platform for nurturing industrial partnerships and sharing NUST’s progress and achievements with the alumni. The NUST Alumni Association UK Chapter Team was also formed during the event to engage the local alumni.

NUST delegation also organised a business community meet up at the British Muslim Heritage Centre in Manchester, which was attended by the Counsel General of Pakistan, Members of the UK Parliament, including Wajid Khan, Baron Khan of Burnley, and representatives of industry and academia based in the UK. The event provided the Pakistani diaspora leaders with an opportunity to express their insights vis-à-vis provision of aid to flood affectees in Pakistan and financial support for the underprivileged scholars at NUST.

