Pakistan

PITB inks accord with TEPA to develop centralised HR system

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Thursday inked an agreement with Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) to develop a centralised Human Resources Information System (HRIS) and Financial Management System (FMS) for workflow efficiency at TEPA office.

PITB DG e-Governance, Sajid Latif and TEPA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. PITB Additional Director General (ADG), Adil Iqbal Khan, HR Director, Ahmed Adeel Sarwar and senior officials from TEPA were also present on the occasion.

The systems will automate the traditional office processes making them online, simple and speedy for effective management while reducing response time, creating paperless environment and ensuring transparency in organisational process.

Expressing his views on the occasion, TEPA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan said that the use of technology in government institutions is the need of the hour. The agreement will improve departmental affairs and efficiency, he added.

PITB DG e-Governance, Sajid Latif said that both organisations will work together to implement modern reforms in TEPA. The department will be equipped with modern technology, he added.

